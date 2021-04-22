Emercoin (EMC) Price Tops $0.27 on Top Exchanges

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a total market cap of $12.62 million and $90,541.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Emercoin has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 74.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00026170 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,310,383 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

