Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.39 million. On average, analysts expect Emergent BioSolutions to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $66.00 on Thursday. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52-week low of $64.87 and a 52-week high of $137.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.84.

In other news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $754,478.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emergent BioSolutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.57.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

