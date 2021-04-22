Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.57.

Several brokerages recently commented on EBS. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 560.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $66.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.81 and a 200-day moving average of $94.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12-month low of $64.87 and a 12-month high of $137.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.39 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

