Emirex Token (EMRX) One Day Volume Tops $725,983.00

Emirex Token (CURRENCY:EMRX) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Emirex Token has a total market cap of $18.17 million and approximately $725,983.00 worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Emirex Token has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Emirex Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00073559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00020402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.93 or 0.00745586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00097011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,563.77 or 0.08361921 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00051332 BTC.

Emirex Token Profile

Emirex Token (CRYPTO:EMRX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2019. Emirex Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,058,765 coins. The official website for Emirex Token is emrx.emirex.com . Emirex Token’s official Twitter account is @https://medium.com/EMIREX_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Emirex Token is medium.com/@EMIREX_OFFICIAL

According to CryptoCompare, “Emirex Token (EMRX) powers The Infrastructure for the New Digital Economy proudly brought to you by the Emirex Group. As the native token of the Emirex Ecosystem, EMRX has multiple use cases: listing fees for placement of tokenized assets, transactional fees from buy/sell transactions, custody and servicing fees, commission and partner incentive schemes, and others as the offering develops. “

