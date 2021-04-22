EMIS Group (LON:EMIS) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,264.00

Shares of EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,264 ($16.51) and last traded at GBX 1,258 ($16.44), with a volume of 129883 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,224 ($15.99).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,124.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,076.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £796.45 million and a PE ratio of 26.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a GBX 16 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. EMIS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.66%.

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

