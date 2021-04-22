EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Insider Peter Southby Sells 7,342 Shares

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) insider Peter Southby sold 7,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,274 ($16.64), for a total value of £93,537.08 ($122,206.79).

Peter Southby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Peter Southby bought 14 shares of EMIS Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,120 ($14.63) per share, for a total transaction of £156.80 ($204.86).

On Monday, February 15th, Peter Southby bought 13 shares of EMIS Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,114 ($14.55) per share, with a total value of £144.82 ($189.21).

On Saturday, February 13th, Peter Southby purchased 14 shares of EMIS Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,104 ($14.42) per share, for a total transaction of £154.56 ($201.93).

Shares of EMIS stock traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,250 ($16.33). The stock had a trading volume of 398,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £791.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76. EMIS Group plc has a one year low of GBX 955 ($12.48) and a one year high of GBX 1,276 ($16.67). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,124.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,076.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. EMIS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.66%.

EMIS Group Company Profile

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

