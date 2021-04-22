Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Price Down 19.8% This Week

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $62.10 million and approximately $357,603.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00063706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.76 or 0.00282828 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003993 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00027435 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.63 or 0.00977191 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $350.48 or 0.00680040 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,531.78 or 0.99987075 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

