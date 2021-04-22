Endor Protocol (EDR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.33 Million

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $77.48 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $257.41 or 0.00515864 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.30 or 0.00249108 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005426 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003284 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00028311 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000804 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,045,298 coins. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.