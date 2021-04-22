Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock Holdings Boosted by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 128.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned 0.28% of Energy Recovery worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERII. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 386.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,698,000 after acquiring an additional 797,805 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 1,969.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 73,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,266,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,556,000 after acquiring an additional 367,324 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Recovery news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $28,596.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,543.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 9,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $126,599.48. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,732.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,024. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery stock opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 1.36. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $20.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $26.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 million. Analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ERII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Recovery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

