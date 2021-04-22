Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.50

Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.38, with a volume of 28977 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

ERII has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Recovery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.90.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 20.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 28,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $514,732.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,876.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 949,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,145,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,492 shares of company stock worth $2,353,024. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERII)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

