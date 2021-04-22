Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.50

Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.38, with a volume of 28977 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.
ERII has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Recovery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.
The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.90.
In other news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 28,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $514,732.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,876.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 949,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,145,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,492 shares of company stock worth $2,353,024. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.
Energy Recovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERII)
Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.
