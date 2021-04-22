Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Raised to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) was upgraded by Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.00. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 75.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ET. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.52.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $9.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of -79.80 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ET. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,660,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 10,769 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 37,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

