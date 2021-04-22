Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €14.40 ($16.94).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENGI shares. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.30 ($18.00) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €15.65 ($18.41) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.20 ($16.71) price target on Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Engie stock opened at €12.09 ($14.22) on Thursday. Engie has a 52 week low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 52 week high of €15.16 ($17.84). The business’s fifty day moving average is €12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is €12.32.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

