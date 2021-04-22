ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a €11.00 ($12.94) price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ENI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.70 ($13.76) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €10.79 ($12.69).

ENI opened at €10.16 ($11.95) on Thursday. ENI has a 1-year low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 1-year high of €10.62 ($12.49). The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.56. The company has a market cap of $36.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.65.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

