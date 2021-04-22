Enigma Trading 15.5% Lower Over Last Week (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Enigma coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.63 or 0.00544180 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005943 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00028553 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,591.87 or 0.03086835 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000035 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

