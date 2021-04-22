EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ENLC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EnLink Midstream from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.63.

ENLC traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,060,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,804. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.88. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 3.62.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 9.6% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 20,115,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,041 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,516,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,887,000 after acquiring an additional 875,090 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 294,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 10,067 shares during the period. 34.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

