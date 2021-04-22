Enova International (ENVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Enova International to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $263.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.32 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, analysts expect Enova International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ENVA opened at $32.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.80. Enova International has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.13.

In other Enova International news, Director James A. Gray sold 30,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $873,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director James A. Gray sold 3,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $86,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,574 shares of company stock worth $2,244,462 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

