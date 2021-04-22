Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GMVHF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

GMVHF traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.05. Entain has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

