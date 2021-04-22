Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.00% from the company’s previous close.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $113.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Entegris has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $126.41. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total transaction of $197,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,709.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 552,995 shares of company stock valued at $66,338,992 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

