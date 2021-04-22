Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th.

Enterprise Bancorp has increased its dividend by 29.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ EBTC opened at $33.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.59. The company has a market cap of $398.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.46. Enterprise Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.27 and a twelve month high of $34.42.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $38.90 million for the quarter.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services. The company offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

