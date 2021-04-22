Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.77.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NYSE EPD opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $23.71. The company has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

