Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Apple makes up 6.5% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Apple by 3.3% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.2% in the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 58,457 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,627 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its stake in Apple by 102.1% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 12,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Apple by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,109,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $990,624,000 after purchasing an additional 162,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $133.50 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.80.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

