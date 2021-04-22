Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Shares Down 1.2%

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. 187,006 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 76,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44. The stock has a market cap of $119.20 million, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.66.

Entrée Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ERLFF)

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

