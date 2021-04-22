EOS Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.44 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $6.76 or 0.00012315 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, EOS has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $6.44 billion and $3.40 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000164 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000877 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,028,923,124 coins and its circulating supply is 952,756,046 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

