eosDAC (EOSDAC) Price Tops $0.0038

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One eosDAC coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. eosDAC has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $441,953.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, eosDAC has traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get eosDAC alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000046 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC Profile

EOSDAC is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io . The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling eosDAC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eosDAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eosDAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.