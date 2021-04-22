EOSDT (EOSDT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.61 Million

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001805 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and $36,764.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EOSDT has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT launched on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

