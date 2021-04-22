EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of EQT by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 2,048.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQT opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.04. EQT has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $20.36.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.31 million. On average, analysts anticipate that EQT will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

