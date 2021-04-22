Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Increased to $260.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EFX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equifax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.61.

Shares of EFX stock traded up $33.59 on Thursday, hitting $226.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,109. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $196.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 62.88, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.73 and its 200-day moving average is $174.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 20,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,050,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $202,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,048,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $202,227,000 after buying an additional 75,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Equifax by 545.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

