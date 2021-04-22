Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT Lowered to $936.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $942.00 to $936.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EQIX. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $827.89.

EQIX stock traded down $3.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $722.60. 1,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,558. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $839.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $669.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $713.97.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Equinix will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 170 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.93, for a total value of $114,228.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,755.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total value of $42,694.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,520. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO lifted its stake in Equinix by 65.4% in the first quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO now owns 17,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker raised its stake in Equinix by 38.2% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

