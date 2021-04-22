Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) PT Raised to $149.00 at Scotiabank

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $146.00 to $149.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EQGPF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Equitable Group from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equitable Group from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.79.

EQGPF remained flat at $$99.90 on Thursday. Equitable Group has a 12-month low of $62.64 and a 12-month high of $112.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.71 and its 200 day moving average is $80.87.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

