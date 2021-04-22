Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.39.

FITB opened at $37.36 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $40.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average of $30.39.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $777,001.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,433.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,657,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,530,000 after buying an additional 325,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,684,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,972,000 after purchasing an additional 36,970 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,484,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,483,000 after buying an additional 240,823 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

