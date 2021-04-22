Equities Analysts Set Expectations for iA Financial Co. Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of iA Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Desjardins analyst D. Young anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$4.52 billion during the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IAG. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$77.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$75.57.

IAG opened at C$67.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$68.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of C$7.27 billion and a PE ratio of 11.92. iA Financial has a 1 year low of C$37.71 and a 1 year high of C$71.36.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

