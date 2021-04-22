Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 22nd (ACLLF, ARGO, BAK, FSR, IPG, PLNT, RIDE, SDMHF, SHLS, TAK)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, April 22nd:

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the stock.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK)

was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $87.00 target price on the stock.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited operates as a research-based pharmaceutical company, engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and importing/exporting pharmaceutical drugs. Takeda’s core business comprise of ethical drugs and its portfolio includes lansoprazole for the treatment of peptic ulcers, leuprolide acetate for the treatment of prostate cancer and endometriosis, pioglitazone hydrocholoride for the treatment of diabetes, and candesartan cilexetil for the treatment of hypertension. The Company promotes enhancing R&D pipeline, while concentrating its management resources to the four core therapeutic areas: lifestyle-related diseases, oncology and urological diseases, central nervous system disease and gastroenterological diseases. It operates in two segments- Ethical drug business and Consumer healthcare business. Consumer healthcare business provides Alinamin (vitamin B1 derivative preparations, etc.), Benza (cold remedies). Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. is a holding company, the single company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, by means of its subsidiaries TIM Celular S.A. and TIM Nordeste S.A. The company is the largest GSM (Global System for Mobile communications) operator of the country, in terms of clients and revenues and TIM Participações ended the 3Q08 with 35.2 million clients and a market share of 25%. “

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TT electronics plc manufactures electronic and electrical components for the automotive, telecommunication and industrial engineering sectors. Its operating segment includes Transportation Sensing and Control, Industrial Sensing and Control, Advanced Components and Integrated Manufacturing Services segments. The company’s products include electronic components and systems, electrical cables, uninterruptible power supplies and generators. TT electronics plc is based in Woking, the United Kingdom. “

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Universal Electronics Inc. is the worldwide leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the audio video, subscription broadcasting, connected home, tablet and smart phone markets. Its offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions, which enable devices, such as televisions, set-top boxes, stereos, smart phones, tablets, gaming controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks and interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information. It serves cable and satellite television service providers; original equipment manufacturers; software development companies; subscription broadcasting providers. “

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its product candidate consists of VK5211, VK0214, VK0612 and VK2809 which are in different clinical trial. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, United States. “

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Energous Corporation is a developer of a disruptive wire-free charging technology. It solutions enables wireless charging or powering of electronic devices at distance. The wireless charging solution, it is developing employs three dimensional (3D) pocketforming. Energous Corporation is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. “

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating.

