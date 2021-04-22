Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for April, 22nd (ADBE, ASAN, CDAY, COUP, CRM, DOCU, GOOGL, INTU, MSFT, NOW)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, April 22nd:

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). Exane BNP Paribas issued an outperform rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW). They issued an outperform rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL). Wolfe Research issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW). They issued a neutral rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

