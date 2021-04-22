Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 22nd (AAP, ABM, AEO, ALL, AMAT, AMZN, AN, AON, ARL, ASML)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, April 22nd:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $210.00 to $230.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts Inc alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $60.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $128.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $3,940.00 to $3,950.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

AON (NYSE:AON) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $236.00 to $254.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) was given a €19.00 ($22.35) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €630.00 ($741.18) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $610.00 to $750.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $57.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $60.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $847.00 to $912.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $950.00 to $1,000.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $949.00 to $984.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target boosted by Argus from $845.00 to $915.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $850.00 to $925.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK/B) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $277.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price increased by Argus from $74.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $129.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $132.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $41.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $87.00 to $85.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $196.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $25.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $57.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €150.00 ($176.47) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €150.00 ($176.47) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $114.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $195.00 to $205.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) was given a €29.00 ($34.12) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $165.00 to $170.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $158.00 to $164.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $299.00 to $336.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $120.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $5.50 to $6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $17.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Evotec (ETR:EVT) was given a €33.00 ($38.82) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $59.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $350.00 to $360.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $149.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $124.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $93.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $8.80 to $8.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $202.00 to $210.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €66.00 ($77.65) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $5.25 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $209.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $409.00 to $432.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $16.00 to $16.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $47.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $24.00 to $30.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $188.00 to $198.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) was given a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $60.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $330.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $28.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) was given a CHF 61.50 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $123.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $575.00 to $680.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $645.00 to $690.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $568.00 to $726.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $583.00 to $755.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $650.00 to $750.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $240.00 to $255.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $240.00 to $255.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $30.50 to $32.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $169.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $132.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $79.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) had its target price boosted by Maxim Group from $87.00 to $94.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $173.00 to $186.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $28.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €55.00 ($64.71) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $50.00 to $48.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $210.00 to $235.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Orange (EPA:ORA) was given a €11.50 ($13.53) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $77.00 to $85.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $147.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $144.00 to $155.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $148.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $117.00 to $121.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $105.00 to $95.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $161.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $72.00 to $71.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $316.00 to $312.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €153.00 ($180.00) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €69.00 ($81.18) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $191.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $14.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $290.00 to $300.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target raised by Maxim Group from $275.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $72.00 to $74.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $74.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $72.00 to $80.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $58.25 to $68.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $66.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $140.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $525.00 to $540.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $154.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $170.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) had its price target increased by Maxim Group from $155.00 to $160.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $79.00 to $76.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price raised by Argus from $72.00 to $82.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $100.00 to $110.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $80.00 to $97.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $356.00 to $365.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target raised by Stephens from $415.00 to $425.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $409.00 to $418.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $375.00 to $440.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $415.00 to $430.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $410.00 to $435.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $462.00 to $515.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $405.00 to $435.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $56.00 to $57.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $41.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $50.67 to $65.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) was given a €24.00 ($28.24) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) was given a €145.00 ($170.59) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €151.00 ($177.65) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $258.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $84.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $55.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $91.00 to $101.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.