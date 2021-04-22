Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 22nd (AAP, ABM, AEO, ALL, AMAT, AMZN, AN, AON, ARL, ASML)

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, April 22nd:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $210.00 to $230.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $60.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $128.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $3,940.00 to $3,950.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

AON (NYSE:AON) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $236.00 to $254.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) was given a €19.00 ($22.35) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €630.00 ($741.18) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $610.00 to $750.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $57.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $60.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $847.00 to $912.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $950.00 to $1,000.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $949.00 to $984.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target boosted by Argus from $845.00 to $915.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $850.00 to $925.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Berkshire Hathaway (OTCMKTS:BRK/B) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $277.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price increased by Argus from $74.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $129.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $132.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $41.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $87.00 to $85.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $196.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $25.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $57.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €150.00 ($176.47) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €150.00 ($176.47) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $114.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $195.00 to $205.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) was given a €29.00 ($34.12) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $165.00 to $170.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $158.00 to $164.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $299.00 to $336.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $120.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $5.50 to $6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $17.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Evotec (ETR:EVT) was given a €33.00 ($38.82) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $59.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $350.00 to $360.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $149.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $124.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $93.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $8.80 to $8.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $202.00 to $210.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €66.00 ($77.65) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $5.25 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $209.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $409.00 to $432.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $16.00 to $16.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $47.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $24.00 to $30.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $188.00 to $198.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) was given a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $60.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $330.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $28.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) was given a CHF 61.50 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $123.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $575.00 to $680.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $645.00 to $690.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $568.00 to $726.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $583.00 to $755.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $650.00 to $750.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $240.00 to $255.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $240.00 to $255.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $30.50 to $32.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $169.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $132.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $79.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) had its target price boosted by Maxim Group from $87.00 to $94.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $173.00 to $186.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $28.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €55.00 ($64.71) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $50.00 to $48.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $210.00 to $235.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Orange (EPA:ORA) was given a €11.50 ($13.53) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $77.00 to $85.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $147.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $144.00 to $155.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $148.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $117.00 to $121.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $105.00 to $95.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $161.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $72.00 to $71.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $316.00 to $312.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €153.00 ($180.00) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €69.00 ($81.18) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $191.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $14.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $290.00 to $300.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target raised by Maxim Group from $275.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $72.00 to $74.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $74.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $72.00 to $80.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $58.25 to $68.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $66.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $140.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $525.00 to $540.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $154.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $170.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) had its price target increased by Maxim Group from $155.00 to $160.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $79.00 to $76.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price raised by Argus from $72.00 to $82.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $100.00 to $110.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $80.00 to $97.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $356.00 to $365.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target raised by Stephens from $415.00 to $425.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $409.00 to $418.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $375.00 to $440.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $415.00 to $430.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $410.00 to $435.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $462.00 to $515.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $405.00 to $435.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $56.00 to $57.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $41.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $50.67 to $65.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) was given a €24.00 ($28.24) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) was given a €145.00 ($170.59) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €151.00 ($177.65) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $258.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $84.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $55.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $91.00 to $101.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.