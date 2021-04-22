Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 22nd (ASMIY, BSMX, DANOY, EFX, KBCSY, KMI, LRCDF, PILBF, SMUUY, TEL)

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $215.00 to $260.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $19.00 to $20.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

The Siam Commercial Bank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $130.00 to $145.00.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $58.00 to $65.00.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $88.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $91.00 to $101.00.

