Equitrans Midstream Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 10,173 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 16,308% compared to the typical daily volume of 62 put options.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 468,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 10,391 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $2,422,000. Finally, SL Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.96. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $11.66.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $367.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.15 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

