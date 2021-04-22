Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 307.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

EQR stock opened at $74.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.35. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $76.13.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.