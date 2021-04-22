ESBC (ESBC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7,505.00

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One ESBC coin can now be bought for about $0.0299 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. ESBC has a market capitalization of $809,100.79 and $7,505.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ESBC has traded up 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 27,380,495 coins and its circulating supply is 27,101,161 coins. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

