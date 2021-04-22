Essentia Price Tops $0.0069 on Exchanges (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $9.76 million and $400,357.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Essentia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Essentia has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00069867 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00019691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00094117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.04 or 0.00707853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,102.74 or 0.07955715 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00049113 BTC.

Essentia Profile

Essentia (ESS) is a coin. Its launch date was June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Buying and Selling Essentia

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

