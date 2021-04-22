Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.25

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.25 and last traded at $26.13, with a volume of 813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.85.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EPRT shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a current ratio of 14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average is $21.31.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 152.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,228,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,058,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,815 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,382,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,160,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $19,653,000.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

