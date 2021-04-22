Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $178.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.80 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ETH stock opened at $28.74 on Thursday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $29.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.06. The company has a market capitalization of $723.47 million, a P/E ratio of 191.60 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $30,714.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

