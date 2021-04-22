Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Hits $0.0069

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 23.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded up 82.7% against the US dollar. Ether Zero has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $688,852.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,256.16 or 0.04478170 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00060796 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 223,183,456 coins and its circulating supply is 181,154,044 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.