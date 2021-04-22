Ethereum Classic Hits Market Capitalization of $4.26 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $4.26 billion and $4.06 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $36.64 or 0.00066843 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 42.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,612.73 or 0.04766035 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

