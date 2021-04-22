Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be bought for about $6.24 or 0.00012042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market capitalization of $18.30 million and $3.61 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00065177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.75 or 0.00285316 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004306 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00025951 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.30 or 0.00981554 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.62 or 0.00677061 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52,180.97 or 1.00763314 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,933,965 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Push Notification Service

