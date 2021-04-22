EtherGem 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $7,272.00 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last week, EtherGem has traded up 26.6% against the dollar. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0572 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $7,272.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00073559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00020402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.93 or 0.00745586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00097011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,563.77 or 0.08361921 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00051332 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem (EGEM) is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

Buying and Selling EtherGem

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

