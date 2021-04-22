Ethverse (ETHV) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $73,902.00

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 22nd. Ethverse has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $73,902.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethverse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0830 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethverse has traded 74.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethverse alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00079315 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003547 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ethverse Coin Profile

Ethverse (ETHV) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 39,974,644 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,406 coins. The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.