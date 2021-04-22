Ethverse One Day Trading Volume Tops $81,308.00 (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 22nd. During the last week, Ethverse has traded down 60.7% against the dollar. One Ethverse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0709 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges. Ethverse has a total market capitalization of $991,672.03 and approximately $81,308.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00075916 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003308 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ethverse Coin Profile

Ethverse is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 39,974,644 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,406 coins. The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

