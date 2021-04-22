Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $29.88

Shares of Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 29.88 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 24.26 ($0.32). Eurasia Mining shares last traded at GBX 26.60 ($0.35), with a volume of 9,743,156 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03. The company has a market cap of £733.81 million and a PE ratio of -266.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 27.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 29.88.

Eurasia Mining Company Profile (LON:EUA)

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, invests in, explores for, and develops platinum group metals, gold, copper, nickel, and other minerals primarily in Russia. Its principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Central Urals; and the Monchetundra project located on the Kola Peninsula in Russia.

