Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Euronet Worldwide to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.94 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect Euronet Worldwide to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $145.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.04 and a beta of 1.60. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $75.64 and a one year high of $167.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

EEFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.55.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

