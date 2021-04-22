European Sustainable Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:CAHC) Stock Price Up 0.4%

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAHC) rose 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 73,421 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 477,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

About European Sustainable Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:CAHC)

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

